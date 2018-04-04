Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News articles about Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eclipse Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 46.1092363441957 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:ECR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. 770,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,548. Eclipse Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $401.36, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 target price on Eclipse Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eclipse Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

In related news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

