Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Expedia (EXPE) Share Price

News headlines about Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Expedia earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the online travel company an impact score of 45.6275191510941 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Expedia alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Expedia to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

EXPE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.26. 1,743,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,369. Expedia has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $16,214.14, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Expedia’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Expedia will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-expedia-expe-stock-price-updated.html.

Expedia Company Profile

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.