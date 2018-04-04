News headlines about Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harte Hanks earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8027138088739 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE HHS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847. The stock has a market cap of $57.03, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HHS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-harte-hanks-hhs-share-price.html.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.