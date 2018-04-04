Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Stock Price

Media coverage about Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hilton Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7823485238886 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 1,818,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,908. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $24,363.22, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

