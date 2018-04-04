NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News coverage about NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NexPoint Residential Trst earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7531202022595 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NXRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 41,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.82, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. NexPoint Residential Trst has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.40.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trst had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. NexPoint Residential Trst’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. NexPoint Residential Trst’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trst news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $504,526.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,553 shares of company stock worth $1,595,692. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trst Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

