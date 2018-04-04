Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Share Price

News coverage about Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Papa Murphy’s earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0138633037803 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. Papa Murphy’s has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.11.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Papa Murphy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. research analysts expect that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 58,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $286,930.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 292,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,307 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

