Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay LNG Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.8971946054064 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TGP opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,425.32, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.54 million. research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

