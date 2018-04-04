Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.8681330470967 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.10.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,122. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $191.04 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,264.12, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $347,455.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $707,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $4,347,069 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-teleflex-tfx-stock-price.html.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.