Media coverage about Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tremont Mortgage Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5602876518276 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TRMT stock remained flat at $$12.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,306. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tremont-mortgage-trust-trmt-stock-price.html.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). Its investments also include subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests in entities that own middle market and transitional CRE.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.