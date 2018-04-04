Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Trustmark (TRMK) Share Price

Media stories about Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trustmark earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.192205236567 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2,130.71, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.03. Trustmark has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $35.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMK. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

