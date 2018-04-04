Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Share Price

Media headlines about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4184672391574 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $114,996.16, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.99.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-altria-group-mo-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.