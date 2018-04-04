Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apricus Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2795556645809 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APRI. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Apricus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ APRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 318,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,804. Apricus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Apricus Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apricus Biosciences Company Profile

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

