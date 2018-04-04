Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Stock Price

Headlines about ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARC Document Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.798324137175 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Document Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,479. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.08.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. ARC Document Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rahul K. Roy sold 10,500 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,494.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-arc-document-solutions-arc-stock-price.html.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.