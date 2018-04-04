Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect bebe stores (BEBE) Share Price

News headlines about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3441352404766 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of bebe stores stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708. bebe stores has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.50.

In other news, insider Manny Mashouf sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

