Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cousins Properties (CUZ) Share Price

Media stories about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5327425093366 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3,645.51, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $109.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

