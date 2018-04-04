Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Share Price

Media coverage about Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pinnacle West Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8045164349375 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 857,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,990. The stock has a market cap of $8,825.48, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.12 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,467.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 24,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,918,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,474,097.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,110 shares of company stock worth $5,300,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-pinnacle-west-capital-pnw-share-price.html.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.