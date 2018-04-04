Sears (SHLD) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0572297328675 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

SHLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

SHLD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 1,340,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,565. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $1,425,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,978,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,269. Insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

