Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News coverage about Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4915626946068 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMP. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of SCMP opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

