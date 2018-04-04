Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vale (VALE) Stock Price

Headlines about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8207169272143 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 17,558,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,742,939. Vale has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,359.88, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.32 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

