Abiomed (ABMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abiomed earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.6828702782984 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Abiomed from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.50.

ABMD stock traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.53. 388,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,249. The firm has a market cap of $12,358.38, a PE ratio of 244.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Abiomed has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $304.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Abiomed (ABMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-abiomed-abmd-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.