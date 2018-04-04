Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Century Communities earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.2413909434237 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $34.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.36, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $518.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.29 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

