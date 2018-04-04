Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Communications Systems (JCS) Stock Price

Headlines about Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Communications Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.7566856485542 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 13,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,062. Communications Systems has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

