CSRA (CSRA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CSRA earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7814661823652 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CSRA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. 17,928,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,757.03, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CSRA has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CSRA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. CSRA’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

CSRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on CSRA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut CSRA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

