Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the social networking company an impact score of 43.0835481566328 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

FB traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $155.10. 49,827,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,380,992. Facebook has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $451,407.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674 over the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

