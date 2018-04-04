Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iCAD (ICAD) Stock Price

Headlines about iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iCAD earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.1438743570825 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

iCAD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306. iCAD has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.18, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 50.73%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

