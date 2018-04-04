JELD-WEN (JELD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. JELD-WEN earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.936076579673 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.27 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on JELD-WEN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of JELD opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,090.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 30,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wright Tolbert purchased 2,860 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $88,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,111.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

