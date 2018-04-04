Nokia (NOK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nokia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.3502695102969 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.78 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,773,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,986. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30,353.82, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

