Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shake Shack (SHAK) Share Price

Press coverage about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6466019741766 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE SHAK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,498.38, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.04 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $4,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 20,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $820,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,000 shares of company stock worth $15,948,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

