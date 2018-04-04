The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News articles about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3636456043135 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

KO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 13,563,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,613,209. The firm has a market cap of $182,026.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

