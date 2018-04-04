Media headlines about AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AEterna Zentaris earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.3769451824791 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of AEZS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,945. AEterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aeterna-zentaris-aezs-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The company's product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.