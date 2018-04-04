Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Telecommunications (CHA) Share Price

Media headlines about China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Telecommunications earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2294594240609 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group raised China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Nomura cut China Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. CLSA raised China Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE CHA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 58,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $35,237.79, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. China Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

About China Telecommunications

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

