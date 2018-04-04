HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0365772030169 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HSBC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 1,304,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,144. HSBC has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,465.00, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

