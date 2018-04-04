Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oracle earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the enterprise software provider an impact score of 46.9015903262849 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ORCL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,899,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428,008. Oracle has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,323.48, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Nomura downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

