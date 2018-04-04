Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radware (RDWR) Stock Price

Headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.4476440326267 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Radware alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Radware has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $21.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radware (RDWR) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-radware-rdwr-stock-price-updated.html.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application.

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.