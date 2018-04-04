Regions Financial (RF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regions Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6080245448696 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of RF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 8,834,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20,385.78, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $499,726.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

