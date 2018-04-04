Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

News articles about Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Realty Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7279340088352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $363.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

