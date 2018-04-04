Cummins (CMI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cummins earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7204669920292 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.38. 823,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,051. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $26,298.91, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

