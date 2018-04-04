DSW (NYSE:DSW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about DSW (NYSE:DSW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DSW earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8793245144176 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of DSW opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,796.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In related news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $773,237.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

