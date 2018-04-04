Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forum Energy Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.0044281586666 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,193.94, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In related news, CEO Prady Iyyanki acquired 90,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $956,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,522.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

