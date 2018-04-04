Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leucadia National (LUK) Stock Price

News headlines about Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.8026431550393 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Leucadia National stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,840,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,873.19, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Leucadia National will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

LUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

