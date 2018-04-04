Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News articles about Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nextera Energy Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 46.4897281133591 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,169.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Nextera Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.12 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

