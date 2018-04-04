Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Technologies International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.3358005969313 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017. The firm has a market cap of $102.54, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.19. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets.

