Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) Share Price

News stories about Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacira Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4403568331859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,268.17, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.77. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

