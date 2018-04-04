Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.1858526584814 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 6,202,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,937,723. The company has a market capitalization of $17,053.03, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-share-price-updated.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.