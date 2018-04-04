Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Stock Price

News coverage about TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRACON Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4400746704219 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 310,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,283. The stock has a market cap of $45.26, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. TRACON Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 201.21%. analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 707,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,911,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tracon-pharmaceuticals-tcon-stock-price.html.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.