AT&T (NYSE:T) Given News Impact Score of -0.09

News coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 40.8572263213775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo cut their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr raised AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,409,771. The firm has a market cap of $215,478.89, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Given News Impact Score of -0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-att-t-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.