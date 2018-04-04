Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hudson Global (HSON) Stock Price

News articles about Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Global earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0134018949931 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

HSON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 21,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,387. Hudson Global has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.62 million for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

