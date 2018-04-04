AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Headlines about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.947918839549 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $86.42. 1,136,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,202. The company has a market capitalization of $18,160.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $1,794,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $305,046.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $305,046.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,209 shares of company stock worth $13,683,322. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

