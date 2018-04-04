Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anheuser-Busch InBev earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 45.9243604407392 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.19 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.70. 866,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $182,514.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $126.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

