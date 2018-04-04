Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price

News stories about Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Educational Development earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6474904944441 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $102.84, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

